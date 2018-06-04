Take a look at the equipment used by Italian Open champion Thorbjorn Olesen

Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?

Thorbjorn Olesen won his fifth European Tour title at the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC and he makes his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National at the end of September.

His bogey-free 64 was enough to pip home favourite and BMW PGA Championship and Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari by a single stroke.

The Dane missed the green on the 18th hole and needed to get it up-and-down for the title.

He did so successfully with a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge and his Scotty Cameron putter.

Olesen, like many other Nike staffers, has no equipment deal and the freedom to use whatever he chooses.

His bag is made up of predominantly TaylorMade clubs and, interestingly, they’re not all the latest models.

His driver is the 2016 M1 and his two fairway woods are TaylorMade M2s also from 2016.

The 28-year-old averaged just over 277 yards off the tee in Italy and hit just 46% of fairways.