Take a look at the equipment used by Italian Open champion Thorbjorn Olesen
Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?
Thorbjorn Olesen won his fifth European Tour title at the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC and he makes his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National at the end of September.
His bogey-free 64 was enough to pip home favourite and BMW PGA Championship and Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari by a single stroke.
The Dane missed the green on the 18th hole and needed to get it up-and-down for the title.
He did so successfully with a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge and his Scotty Cameron putter.
Olesen, like many other Nike staffers, has no equipment deal and the freedom to use whatever he chooses.
His bag is made up of predominantly TaylorMade clubs and, interestingly, they’re not all the latest models.
His driver is the 2016 M1 and his two fairway woods are TaylorMade M2s also from 2016.
The 28-year-old averaged just over 277 yards off the tee in Italy and hit just 46% of fairways.
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag? – Ryder Cup Clubs
We take a look inside the 'Golfing Scientist'…
He then had a TaylorMade RSi UDI utility iron and PSi Tour irons.
His GIR stats were far better than his driving accuracy, with Olesen hitting 76% of greens in reg for the week.
He carries two TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges as well as a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 lob wedge.
His sand saves percentage for the week was a flawless 100%.
Olesen putts with a Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5 and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.
He ranked fourth in Putts per GIR during the tournament and was first in Putts Per Round with an average of 26.3.
Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?
Driver: 2016 TaylorMade M1
3 wood: TaylorMade M2
5 wood: TaylorMade M2
Utility: TaylorMade RSi UDi
Irons: TaylorMade PSi Tour, Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 47°, 54° and Callaway Mack Daddy 4 60°, Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes, apparel and glove: Nike