The 28-year-old Dane will be making his Ryder Cup debut this year. Matt Cradock takes a look at his caddie.

Who Is Thorbjørn Olesen’s Caddie?



The 28-year-old Dane will be making his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National this year. He has had a phenomenal second half of the season with his biggest win to date coming at the Italian Open.

He then followed it up with a T2 finish at the BMW International Open and a T3 finish at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

The young Dane was the last automatic qualifier for Thomas Bjørn‘s side and will be looking to impress his fellow countryman.

It’s not just the hard work that has caused this great form, it is also partly down to his caddie Dominic Bott.

Dominic Bott, a Yorkshireman has had a successful career, carrying for the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and even Bjørn.

Bott has been a professional caddie for over 25 years and has seen nine wins throughout his career.

Having joined the Dane in mid 2015 Olesen has gone onto win three European Tour events as well as making his way into the world’s top 50.