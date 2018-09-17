Who coaches Ryder Cup rookie Thorbjorn Olesen? We take a look in this piece.

Who Is Thorbjorn Olesen’s Coach?

Winner of the Italian Open earlier this year, Thorbjorn Olesen will make his Ryder Cup debut later this month after a solid season saw him qualify in the final automatic qualification spot for the European Ryder Cup team.

His win was the highlight of the year obviously but he has been putting in solid performances throughout 2018. For example he has had a tied 2nd at the BMW International Open, a tied 3rd at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and finally a fourth place at the Nordea Masters.

Right now he sits at 44th in the world rankings but who actually coaches the 28-yar-old? We take a look.

According to his website, Olesen has two coaches in his team right now, Hugh Marr and Rob Goldup.

Swing Coach – Hugh Marr

Marr has been working with Olesen since at least the start of the 2015 season where Olesen won the 2015 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Marr, who has his own company called Hugh Marr Performance Systems, has been acknowledged as one of the best coaches in the UK and “offers serious golfers – both professionals and amateurs alike – the opportunity to improve their performance and reach their potential, benefiting from his extensive knowledge and expertise.”

Playing in his first Ryder Cup under the tutelage of Marr, Olesen has clearly started to play up to his potential.

Strength And Conditioning Coach – Rob Goldup

His trainer is Rob Goldup who has also worked with 2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari.

A keen golfer himself, Goldup is one of a small number of level 3 Titleist Performance Institute Fitness Trainers working in England.