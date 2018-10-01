Francesco Molinari played with, and beat Tiger Woods, at the Open and then the Ryder Cup...

The History Of Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari won his first major at the Open Championship in the company of Tiger Woods and has a very long history with the 14-time major winner.

The Italian was paired with Tiger Woods in the final round and despite all of the euphoria surrounding the 14-time major winner, who was leading with eight holes to play, Molinari kept his cool and eventually won by two strokes.

He was then matched up against him three times at the 2018 Ryder Cup and won all three games as he became Europe’s talisman.

Here we look at the history of Woods and Molinari, starting at the 2006 Masters…

2006 Masters

The image that has been doing the rounds on social media – Francesco first met Tiger at Augusta in 2006 where he was caddying for his older brother Edoardo. As tradition goes at The Masters, the US Amateur champion plays with the defending champion over the first two days. Edoardo had won the 2005 US Amateur at Merion whilst Woods, highlighted by that famous chip-in, had won the 2005 Masters. Francesco was on the bag of his brother for the opening two days where he missed the cut.

2010 USPGA Championship

Francesco would get his first shot at playing with Tiger Woods over four years on at the 2010 USPGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Molinari was well ahead of Woods for much of the round but finished double-bogey, bogey for a one under par 71. Woods, however, finished birdie, birdie for a 72.

2010 Ryder Cup

The pair met again just a month later at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in the final day singles. Woods dominated the Italian and beat him 4&3, including a stunning hole-out eagle on the 12th. It wouldn’t matter though, as Graeme McDowell defeated Hunter Mahan to win back the trophy.