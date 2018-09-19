Neil Tappin asks the question who is Tiger Woods' caddie? A major-winning bag man, he has been working for the 14-time major winner since 2011

Who is Tiger Woods’ caddie?

Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf once again this year and not many people expected him to really compete again, however he has done so to such a degree that he has recently been selected by Jim Furyk as a wildcard for the upcoming Ryder Cup to be held at Le Golf National in Paris.

It has been a remarkable return that has seen him come second at the PGA Championship, tied second at the Valspar Championship and he also had the lead at the Open Championship until a run of poor holes eventually put him into tied sixth.

Joe LaCava has been working for the 14-time major winner since 2011 but the 54 year-old is a man that few golf fans on the side of the Atlantic will be too familiar with. So who is Tiger Woods’ caddie?

Joe LaCava came onto the bag of Tiger Woods after his acrimonious split with former bagman Steve Williams, who had worked for Woods for 13 years.

Conneticut man, LaCava, joined Woods after a four-year spell with Dustin Johnson that saw Johnson rise steadily through the ranks. Crucially however, prior to that he had worked for Freddie Couples, a close friend of Tiger Woods.

One of the most striking elements to the relationship between the Joe LaCava and Tiger Woods has been the loyalty shown by LaCava. During their stint together, Woods has spent long periods out with chronic back injuries. Without a bag to carry, LaCava’s earning potential was greatly diminished but despite being told by Tiger to get another bag while he was injured in 2017, LaCava stuck by his man.