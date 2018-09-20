Tiger Woods has been dating restaurant manager Erica Herman since September 2017

Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend?

Tiger Woods returned to golf in 2018 and has shown he can still play at the top of the game thanks to several top-10s and brilliant performances in Majors that nearly yielded wins. Jim Furyk rewarded this play by selecting Woods as one of his four wildcards for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

His return to form may have been helped by new girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Erica Herman, 33, managed her 42-year-old boyfriend’s pop-up restaurant, The Woods, and the pair have been dating since September 2017.

The pair were spotted together at the Presidents Cup last autumn, during which time Herman was wearing a “Player Spouse” badge reserved for wives and girlfriends.

Soon after, they made their relationship public, and despite Woods’ busy schedule, they have been spending a great deal of time together.

Herman has supported Woods on the course and spent time with his children, and in the lead up to The Open, they cheered on Serena Williams together at Wimbledon.

She was also walking around Carnoustie follow Woods with his children.