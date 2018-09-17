The 14-time major winner uses a full bag of TaylorMade clubs
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Here we take a look at the gear Tiger Woods is currently using on the PGA Tour and will be teeing it up with at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.
Woods doesn’t change his equipment very often, especially when it comes to his irons and wedges, but has now found a relatively consistent setup as a TaylorMade staffer two years after Nike stopped making equipment.
The 14-time major winner currently has the TaylorMade M3 driver in the bag as well as the M3 3 wood.
He has the 460cc M3 driver head in 8.5 degrees of loft and has recently put in the Diamana D+ Whiteboard shaft in having been using a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange one for most of the year.
He also has the Diamana Whiteboard shaft in his 3 wood which is also an M3.
He has had both in the bag since the turn of the year and has also used an M3 5 wood, although he opts for the 2 iron more often.
He has recently had his old 2-iron re-shafted, taking out the Project X PXi 7.0 shaft for a graphite Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 100.
To combat the firm and fast fairways at Carnoustie in The Open, Woods opted to put a new TaylorMade GAPR LO utility iron in the bag. Read our review here.
The GAPR, which Woods had at a lowly 17 degree loft, was only in the bag for Carnoustie and he is back using his RSi TP UDI.
Prior to the recent Wells Fargo Championship, Woods unveiled a new set of TW Phase 1 bladed irons.
They were his first TaylorMade irons since signing with the company last year, having previously used a set with his company logo on that were rumoured to be Nikes.
Once again, they look to be a classic ultra-thin blade, similar to his previous models. They’re stamped with just the Taylormade ‘T’ and TW Phase 1, it will be interesting to see how these develop over the season and whether we’ll see a ‘Phase 2’ anytime soon.
“I’ve spent time with the TaylorMade R&D and Tour teams on the creation and testing of several new sets of irons for me. I am excited to put my first set of TaylorMade proto irons in play this week,” Woods said after putting the new Phase 1 irons into play.
“Every set I have ever put into play is slightly different than the previous. It’s a meticulous process and this is the first phase of that process with TaylorMade. Getting the shape just right, the sole, the topline, grooves, grinds…everything.”
The 14-time major winner recently relinquished his final Nike clubs in the form of his VR Forged wedges. He now has two TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in the same 56° and 60° lofts he previously carried.
He appears to be lacking a gap wedge but his sand wedge may be stronger than the 56° it says or his PW may be a touch weaker.
The lack of gap wedge allows him more options at the top end of the bag, hence a set of irons from 2-PW.
Tiger is now onto his third putter of the year having started with his beloved Scotty Cameron and then moving on to a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet at the Quicken Loans National in July.
Woods uses the TaylorMade TP Collection Admore 3 putter which he has swapped in for his trusty Scotty Cameron.
At the time he said that the grooves on the face help get the ball rolling faster.
However’ ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship, Woods was seen with a new flat stick and he had gone back to a blade.
He currently has a new TaylorMade TP Black Copper Juno with his name stamped on the back.
His previous Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter, which he won all but one of his 14 majors with, is one of the world’s most famous putters – an old backup he had made by Scotty Cameron in 2001 recently sold for $44,000 at auction.
For the 2018 season he continues to use the Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball after signing with the company in December 2016.
Driver: TaylorMade M3 460, 8.5°,Diamana Whiteboard D+ shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade M3, 15°,Diamana Whiteboard D+ shaft
2 iron: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI, Project X PXi 7.0 shaft
Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade ‘TW Phase 1’ Prototypes, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 56˚ and 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: TaylorMade TP Black Copper Juno
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS
