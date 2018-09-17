Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

We take a look at the equipment Tommy Fleetwood will use at the Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the game’s finest ball strikers and is looking to lead the European Ryder Cup team to victory at Le Golf National for the 42nd Ryder Cup.

Let’s take a look at the equipment he uses…

After a long time using a full bag of Nike gear, even after the company stopped making clubs in August 2016, Fleetwood has changed it up a bit.

The Southport man has no equipment contract, barring a Titleist ball deal, so has the freedom to use what he chooses.

He was using the Titleist 917 driver towards the back end of last year but won in Abu Dhabi using the new TaylorMade M3 and has been using it ever since.

Fleetwood using the TaylorMade M3 driver (Getty Images)

The Englishman is ninth in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Off The Tee statistic, 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee so far.

He still uses his Nike fairway woods

He still has Nike clubs in the bag including Vapor Fly fairway woods.

As well as those, he also carries a Nike VR Forged 4 iron and VR Pro blades from 5-9 iron.

Seen hitting the new TaylorMade GAPR

He did add TaylorMade’s new GAPR LO utility iron into his bag for The Open Championship but may decide to take it out for Bellerive Country Club, the PGA Championship host course – read more on the new utility iron here.

Fleetwood is one of the best iron players in the game and found a ridiculous 87.5% of Greens in Regulation at Abu Dhabi Golf Club during his Abu Dhabi Championship victory this year.

Escaping a bunker with one of his Callaway Mack Daddy wedges (Getty Images)

Fleetwood currently has the Mack Daddy Forged wedges in the bag, although he has been pictured with a Cleveland wedge in the bag.

He putts with the Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro putter and uses with the Titleist Pro V1x ball.

Tommy Fleetwood What’s in the bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M3 8.5°

Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Fly

2 iron utility: TaylorMade GAPR LO

4 iron: Nike VR Forged

Irons (5-9): Nike VR Pro

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°

Putter: Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

