We take a look at the equipment Tommy Fleetwood will use at the Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?
Tommy Fleetwood is one of the game’s finest ball strikers and is looking to lead the European Ryder Cup team to victory at Le Golf National for the 42nd Ryder Cup.
Let’s take a look at the equipment he uses…
After a long time using a full bag of Nike gear, even after the company stopped making clubs in August 2016, Fleetwood has changed it up a bit.
The Southport man has no equipment contract, barring a Titleist ball deal, so has the freedom to use what he chooses.
He was using the Titleist 917 driver towards the back end of last year but won in Abu Dhabi using the new TaylorMade M3 and has been using it ever since.
The Englishman is ninth in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Off The Tee statistic, 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee so far.
He still has Nike clubs in the bag including Vapor Fly fairway woods.
As well as those, he also carries a Nike VR Forged 4 iron and VR Pro blades from 5-9 iron.
He did add TaylorMade’s new GAPR LO utility iron into his bag for The Open Championship but may decide to take it out for Bellerive Country Club, the PGA Championship host course – read more on the new utility iron here.
Fleetwood is one of the best iron players in the game and found a ridiculous 87.5% of Greens in Regulation at Abu Dhabi Golf Club during his Abu Dhabi Championship victory this year.
Fleetwood currently has the Mack Daddy Forged wedges in the bag, although he has been pictured with a Cleveland wedge in the bag.
He putts with the Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro putter and uses with the Titleist Pro V1x ball.
Tommy Fleetwood What’s in the bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M3 8.5°
Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Fly
2 iron utility: TaylorMade GAPR LO
4 iron: Nike VR Forged
Irons (5-9): Nike VR Pro
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°
Putter: Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
