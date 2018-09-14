Who will carry the 2018 Ryder Cup rookies bag in Paris? Meet Gregory Bodine in this piece.
Who Is Tony Finau’s Caddie?
29-year-old Tony Finau will make his Ryder Cup debut later this month after getting selected as a wildcard pick by Jim Furyk. He has had an immensely consistent year tying for the most top-10’s on the PGA Tour with 11. His best finishes came at the Genesis Open and the Northern Trust where he had runners-up finishes.
He also managed to produce top-10s at each of the first three Majors. In fact his consistency has been so solid that he could even win the FedEx Cup, which culminates at the Tour Championship next weekend, without winning a single PGA Tour event this year.
Clearly then his place in Paris is deserved, but who is Tony Finau’s caddie? We get to know Gregory Bodine in this piece.
Who Is Tony Finau’s Caddie?
The two men had originally met on a variety of golf courses because Greg often travelled with his cousins, Andrew and Michael Putnam, who are both pro golfers.
Eventually Greg heard that Tony was looking for a caddie during his rookie year on the PGA Tour, in 2014-15, and decided to send him a Twitter message to see what could happen.
“We were similar ages and had similar interests so I just reached out,” Greg says.
Then, during a trial run in Arizona, they both realised that the partnership could work well.
“In golf the only person who can help me inside the ropes is my caddy,” Tony says. “I knew with my experience playing professional golf I wanted a caddy like Greg.”
“I’ve become a better person the more I’m around Tony,” Greg says. “The company you keep creates who you are, and if you aren’t around the best person every day for nine months of the year that wears on you.”
Article Continues Below
Who Is Tony Finau’s Wife?
Making his Ryder Cup debut, meet Tony Finau's…
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Tony Finau
Making his Ryder Cup debut in Paris, get…
USA Ryder Cup Team 2018 – Le Golf National
USA Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk has just…
European Ryder Cup Team – Le Golf National 2018
Thomas Bjorn now has the difficult decision of…
The pair have gone from strength to strength in the game eventually winning on the PGA Tour at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.
Greg had been absent on the bag for a while after breaking his leg, but they quickly found their rhythm winning the tournament by beating Steve Marino in a playoff.
“We’re both Christian, so we both had faith in God that things would work out,” Tony says. “A couple weeks after he came back having not been on the bag for a couple of months, we were able to win, so that was a testament to the faith we both have.”
Their partnership has clearly worked in 2018 too after a brilliant season and a Ryder Cup debut to come.
How do you think Finau and Bodine will get on playing in their first Ryder Cup in Paris?
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Ryder Cup news.