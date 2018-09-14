Who will carry the 2018 Ryder Cup rookies bag in Paris? Meet Gregory Bodine in this piece.

Who Is Tony Finau’s Caddie?

29-year-old Tony Finau will make his Ryder Cup debut later this month after getting selected as a wildcard pick by Jim Furyk. He has had an immensely consistent year tying for the most top-10’s on the PGA Tour with 11. His best finishes came at the Genesis Open and the Northern Trust where he had runners-up finishes.

He also managed to produce top-10s at each of the first three Majors. In fact his consistency has been so solid that he could even win the FedEx Cup, which culminates at the Tour Championship next weekend, without winning a single PGA Tour event this year.

Clearly then his place in Paris is deserved, but who is Tony Finau’s caddie? We get to know Gregory Bodine in this piece.

The two men had originally met on a variety of golf courses because Greg often travelled with his cousins, Andrew and Michael Putnam, who are both pro golfers.

Eventually Greg heard that Tony was looking for a caddie during his rookie year on the PGA Tour, in 2014-15, and decided to send him a Twitter message to see what could happen.

“We were similar ages and had similar interests so I just reached out,” Greg says.

Then, during a trial run in Arizona, they both realised that the partnership could work well.

“In golf the only person who can help me inside the ropes is my caddy,” Tony says. “I knew with my experience playing professional golf I wanted a caddy like Greg.”

“I’ve become a better person the more I’m around Tony,” Greg says. “The company you keep creates who you are, and if you aren’t around the best person every day for nine months of the year that wears on you.”

