Making his Ryder Cup debut, meet Tony Finau's wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau in this piece.

Who Is Tony Finau’s Wife?

Tony Finau was selected as the final wildcard pick for Jim Furyk‘s 2018 Ryder Cup team that will head to Le Golf National looking to repeat their 2016 success at Hazeltine. It will be his first Ryder Cup and he is sure to have his whole family there supporting him, including his wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau.

Tony Finau is married to Alayna Galea’i-Finau and are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In fact it is up to Alayna to take the family to church whilst Tony is out on the golf course on Sunday’s.

The pair have four children together called Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, and Sage and Tony has shown on more than one occasion that he is willing to post pictures of the whole family online, especially on his Instagram.

Additionally, Tony once missed a chance to play golf with Tiger Woods because Alayna was due to give birth to their fourth child.

Alayna, according to Tony, comes to half of his tournaments but most of the time has to look after the children so is unable to make all of his tournaments. The children come to approximately eight events a year too.