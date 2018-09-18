In this piece we take a look at the five greatest Ryder Cup comebacks.

Top 5 Greatest Ryder Cup Comebacks

In the history of the Ryder Cup there have been nine final day comebacks out of 41 total events, either to draw or win the match. For sheer drama and excitement on a golf course, the Ryder Cup is unlike any other event so in this piece we have taken a look at the five greatest comebacks in the event.

Of course we start with one of the most incredible sporting events in recent memory, the Miracle at Medinah.

2012 – Medinah Country Club

In what should be described as the greatest comeback ever in the Ryder Cup, the 2012 Miracle at Medinah was pure sporting theatre throughout. At one point, the US, playing on home soil, were up by 10 points to 4 with two four ball matches still out on the course. Sergio Garcia and Luke Donald managed to sneak a 1up victory against Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker which cut it to 10-5. The final match of the day was crucial for European hopes at a comeback and Ian Poulter proceeded to birdie the final five holes to pull off a vital 1up victory against Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner.

Heading into the singles with new life, Europe somehow managed to win the first five matches with Justin Rose‘s win being particularly improbable. He beat Phil Mickelson 1up with two incredible putts on 17 and 18.

Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer also won their matches and Francesco Molinari halved his to ensure Europe won the Cup once again. They had won the singles matches by 8.5 points to 3.5. An incredible comeback made more significant with the passing of Seve Ballesteros a year previously.

1999 – The Country Club, Brookline

Sadly this Ryder Cup will always be remembered for the actions on the 17th green and the shocking behaviour of the American fans, but both of those factors should not detract from what was an incredible comeback by the American team.

Down 10-6 going into the singles, the Americans came out firing winning the first six matches. Padraig Harrington and Paul Lawrie stemmed the flow briefly but the pivotal matches turned out to be between Jose Maria Olazabal and Justin Leonard, and Colin Montgomerie against Payne Stewart.

Monty eventually snuck a 1up victory in his match but it proved to be too late with Justin Leonard holing a monster putt on the 17th to secure the half point the Americans needed to secure the Cup. We all remember what happened next.

