Here we take a look at who caddies for three-time European Tour winner Tyrrell Hatton

Who is Tyrrell Hatton’s Caddie?

Hatton, another European Ryder Cup rookie, played his way onto the 2018 team after securing one of the eight automatic qualification spots. Despite not getting into the winners circle in 2018, he has still had several impressive results including top 10’s at the US Open and PGA Championship. He also had two third place finishes at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and WGC-Mexico Championship.

Sure to be nervous before the event, Hatton has one weapon that is sure to keep him relaxed, his caddie Mark Crane who has his own Ryder Cup experience.

Who is Tyrrell Hatton’s Caddie?

Hatton currently has Scotsman Mark Crane on his bag.

Crane has only been caddying for Hatton since this year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills back in June.

This appointment came about to due to the parting of ways between Hatton and his best friend Jonathan Bell.

Bell is a fellow golf pro and is currently plying his trade on the EuroPro Tour as well as doing some part-time gardening.

They were together for nine months as the partnership was only initially meant to be a temporary measure after Hatton had missed six out of the last seven cuts during his 2017 campaign going into the European Masters in September 2017.

It, however, initially achieved outstanding results as in the first four tournaments together Hatton won back-to-back titles at the Dunhill Links in Fife and the Italian Open in Milan.

These two wins alone to go alongside a third place finish at the European Masters earned Bell around $150,000.