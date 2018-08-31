Meet Jeff Hatton, the father and coach of 2018 Ryder Cup rookie Tyrrell Hatton.

Who Is Tyrrell Hatton’s Coach?

Tyrrell Hatton will be making his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 due to a solid season. The Englishman currently sits 25th in the world golf rankings and is a automatic qualifier for the event at Le Golf National thanks to placing third on the European points list.

But who is his coach? Below we take a look.

According to Hatton’s website, his father Jeff is his coach. On it it says; “My dad has always played an important role in my life. He has really helped my technical game when I needed most but the role he plays as dad and mentor drives me on.”

The journey of the Hatton’s should best be described by Jeff himself; “I was off single figures, going to the range once a week and playing in the monthly medal – I wasn’t bad, but I started to notice I enjoyed the whole amateur coaching thing with Tyrrell more than I enjoyed playing myself.

“That’s probably because Tyrrell beat me off gross when he was six. It wasn’t even a pitch-and-putt, course either. It was a nine-holer with par-fours. He has always had a short game you could sell for millions. So he was tiny and couldn’t reach the greens, but no worries, he would just chip in. He has had a scratch short game since he was six.”

“We went to a few different coaches – the local pro, county coach,” Jeff said. “It was all good stuff but nothing I wasn’t telling him already”.

“Colin Montgomerie was his role model and his swing was very simple but beautifully effective,” Jeff said. “Tyrrell does not over-practice and, of course, neither did Monty.

“I also think Monty’s influence has a lot to do with how Tyrrell is on the course. If he hit a bad shot he would let you know it and was very intense. But off the course he was a nice friendly guy. Tyrrell is very much like that, although he wouldn’t bellow at anyone else. Just himself.”