Jim Furyk may be the 2018 captain, but who will take up the role in 2020? We take a look at the candidates.
Possible USA 2020 Ryder Cup Captains
The 2018 Ryder Cup is about to begin but we would not be surprised if plans were already being made to decide the captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup which will be held at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA. Below Matt Cradock takes a look at some of the candidates that could be awarded the role for the 2020 event.
Fred Couples
Former world number one Couples is one of the favourites to take up the role.
He played in five Ryder Cups and has served as vice-captain at the 2012 edition too.
He also has Presidents Cup experience, captaining the side on three occasions from 2009 to 2013.
He then served as a vice in 2015 and 2017 so it would not be surprising if he gets selected as the next Ryder Cup captain.
A player at three Ryder Cups, Stricker has a less-than-ideal record as a player but he clearly has a lot of experience in team events which could lead to him being captain in 2020.
He’s been vice-captain at the past two Ryder Cups and has served as vice-captain at the 2015 Presidents Cup.
Finally he got the top job for the 2017 Presidents Cup which was a comprehensive victory for the United States by 19 points to 11.
He is definitely one of the favourites to take up the role in 2020.
European Ryder Cup Team – Le Golf National 2018
Thomas Bjorn now has the difficult decision of…
USA Ryder Cup Team 2018 – Le Golf National
Jim Furyk's USA Ryder Cup side is complete
Ryder Cup Tee Times And Pairings 2018
Check out who is playing with who and…
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup…
A player in two Ryder Cups in 1999 and 2002, Duval will be making his debut as a vice-captain alongside Jim Furyk.
A former world number one and Major winner, Duval was once at the top of the game and due to this achievements he deserves to be in the conversation as a possible future Ryder Cup captain.
For 2020 though, there are probably some stronger candidates.
The left hander will make his twelfth appearance as a player at the Ryder Cup later this year.
Despite a less than ideal record, (18-20-7) Mickelson is another American who will become captain at some point in the future, but 2020 may be too soon as he will probably try and qualify for the event to make his 13th appearance.
After being announced as a vice captain previously, Wood’s has made a huge comeback and earned himself a wildcard pick for this years event.
At the start of the year captain Furyk handed the 42-year-old a vice captain role thinking Woods wouldn’t have recovered well enough to play. How wrong he was.
After several top 10 finishes Tiger will be back in the Ryder Cup.
He can clearly still play but it is surely only a matter of time before Woods takes up the role of captain for the event.
For 2019 he has been announced as the President’s Cup captain but it may be a few more years before he takes up the top job at the Ryder Cup.
With golf’s biggest event just around the corner it is set to be one of the best and exciting Ryder Cups in history.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Ryder Cup news.