Jim Furyk may be the 2018 captain, but who will take up the role in 2020? We take a look at the candidates.

Possible USA 2020 Ryder Cup Captains

The 2018 Ryder Cup is about to begin but we would not be surprised if plans were already being made to decide the captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup which will be held at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA. Below Matt Cradock takes a look at some of the candidates that could be awarded the role for the 2020 event.

Fred Couples

Former world number one Couples is one of the favourites to take up the role.

He played in five Ryder Cups and has served as vice-captain at the 2012 edition too.

He also has Presidents Cup experience, captaining the side on three occasions from 2009 to 2013.

He then served as a vice in 2015 and 2017 so it would not be surprising if he gets selected as the next Ryder Cup captain.

Steve Stricker

A player at three Ryder Cups, Stricker has a less-than-ideal record as a player but he clearly has a lot of experience in team events which could lead to him being captain in 2020.

He’s been vice-captain at the past two Ryder Cups and has served as vice-captain at the 2015 Presidents Cup.

Finally he got the top job for the 2017 Presidents Cup which was a comprehensive victory for the United States by 19 points to 11.

He is definitely one of the favourites to take up the role in 2020.