USA Ryder Cup Wives And Girlfriends

Get to know each of the wives and girlfriends of the 12 American Ryder Cup players and their captain here.

The 2018 Ryder Cup is nearly upon us and the Americans are trying to beat Europe on European soil for the first time since 1993 at The Belfry.

The US team has some incredible young talent on their 2018 team but you can couple that with experienced Ryder Cup players like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Sure to bring crucial support, and act as a part of the American team, the wives and girlfriends of the American players will all be in attendance at Le Golf National with many of them making their Ryder Cup debuts along with their other halves. Get to know each of them by clicking on the highlighted links below.

Jim Furyk and Tabitha Furyk

Jim and Tabitha Furyk posing with the Ryder Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

Koepka and Sims at the 2017 US Open (Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky at the 2017 President’s Cup (Getty Images)

Patrick Reed and Justine Reed

Patrick Reed and Justine practice ahead of the 2018 PGA Championship (Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret, after winning the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in 2016 (Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke

Rickie and Allison at the 2017 Hero World Challenge (Getty Images)

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski at last years Dell-Technologies Championship (Getty Images)

Bubba Watson and Angie Watson

Bubba and Angie at the 2018 Masters (getty Images)

Webb Simpson and Taylor Dowd Simpson

Webb Simpson and Taylor celebrate at the 2018 Players (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman

Tiger with girlfriend Erica Herman at the 2017 President’s Cup (Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson and Amy Mickelson

Phil and Amy at the 2017 President’s Cup (Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau and Sophia Phalen Bertolami

Tony Finau and Alayna Galea’i-Finau

