Get to know each of the wives and girlfriends of the 12 American Ryder Cup players and their captain here.

USA Ryder Cup Wives And Girlfriends

The 2018 Ryder Cup is nearly upon us and the Americans are trying to beat Europe on European soil for the first time since 1993 at The Belfry.

The US team has some incredible young talent on their 2018 team but you can couple that with experienced Ryder Cup players like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Sure to bring crucial support, and act as a part of the American team, the wives and girlfriends of the American players will all be in attendance at Le Golf National with many of them making their Ryder Cup debuts along with their other halves. Get to know each of them by clicking on the highlighted links below.

Jim Furyk and Tabitha Furyk

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

Patrick Reed and Justine Reed

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke