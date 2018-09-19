Take a look at the clubs Webb Simpson will be using at the Ryder Cup

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag? – Ryder Cup Clubs

Webb Simpson qualified automatically for his second Ryder Cup in part thanks to his impressive four-shot victory at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.

The American won just shy of $2m, finishing ahead of Charl Schwartzel, Jimmy Walker and Xander Schauffele.

Simpson completed his emphatic win with mostly Titleist clubs, including the 917 driver, 718 MB irons and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Since that win, he has changed to the new TS3 driver which was recently launched.

He is not the longest of hitters, averaging 293 yards off the tee.

His 5 wood is the Titleist 913Fd. The Fd version features a weight further forward for a more penetrating, low spinning ball flight.

He also uses the new TaylorMade M4 fairway wood, having switched it out for the 2017 M2, and a long Odyssey putter, which he runs up his forearm in an armlock-style hold and combines with a claw grip.

It worked to good effect in his Players Championship win as he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week, holing a string of lengthy putts, especially on Friday where he shot a round of 63, gaining over nine shots on the field on the greens during the week.

Simpson ranks 7th in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour this season so has clearly found a method that works after the anchoring ban came into effect in 2016.

Simpson used a belly putter prior to the ban and even won the 2012 US Open with that method.

Interestingly, Simpson carries two fairway woods and two hybrids (one with a steel shaft), with a 5-iron being the longest iron in his bag.

He has two a 913Hd hybrid in 20 degrees and a 915Hd in 23.5 degrees of loft, equivalent to 3 and 4 irons.

He uses Titleist 718 muscleback irons.

The American then has two wedges, a Titleist Vokey SM7s in 54 degrees and a Titleist Vokey Prototype in 60 degrees.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.