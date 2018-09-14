Webb Simpson will be making his third appearance at the Ryder Cup this year. But who coaches the American?

Who Is Webb Simpson’s Coach?



Webb Simpson will be making his third appearance at the Ryder Cup this year after qualifying automatically due to a great 2018 season so far. The 2012 US Open champion claimed The Players Championship in dominating fashion and also put in solid performances in each of the four Majors this year.

But who actually coaches the 33-year-old American Major winner? Throughout his career he has had a variety of people who have had a significant influence over his game. We take a look at each of them below.

Ted Kiegiel

Ted Kiegiel, the director of golf at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh, has coached Simpson since he was only eight years old after Webb’s father Sam introduced them to each other. Straight away Webb made quite an impression;

“I could tell that he was very gifted, just blessed, with natural talent,” Kiegiel says. “Early on in his development, he could pick up and learn skills that were far beyond his years. He demonstrated all the qualities that you’d want to have to build a great player.”