A common format in golf, match play has formed the basis of the Ryder Cup since its creation in the early 20th century. But what exactly is it?

What Is Match Play?

Avid golf fans obviously know what this is, but many watching the Ryder Cup may not know exactly what match play is. Therefore we have explained all below.

Used at every Ryder Cup and every President’s Cup as well as the Amateur Championship, US Amateur Championship and many other competitions worldwide, match play is a format of golf that pits one player or team against another.

It is different to stroke play as golfers are simply playing against an opponent, not the course.

They compete for the best score on each hole and the player with the better score wins the hole and goes 1up. The aim of the game is to beat your opponent by winning as many holes as you can until they do not have enough holes to come back.

For example in an 18 hole match play contest, the highest score you can win by is 10 & 8, which means the player is 10 up with only 8 holes to play.

At the Ryder Cup you may see the letters AS on the leaderboards and this means the match is All Square. That means neither player has won enough holes to be ahead of their opponent.