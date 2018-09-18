A big issue when it comes to the Ryder Cup foursomes - which ball is used?

Whose Ball Is Used In Foursomes At The Ryder Cup?

The 42nd Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National as Team Europe look to regain the trophy after losing it to USA last time out at Hazeltine.

One question on many fans’ lips during the match is always whose ball is used in foursomes?

It’s a big deal as players are so meticulous with their golf ball choice to the extent that it is always the first thing that goes in the bag.

For example, Rory McIlroy revealed that he chose TaylorMade because of the TP5x and Tiger Woods chose Bridgestone because he plays the spinniest golf ball on Tour.

So how would Tiger Woods play with someone that plays a less-spinny ball? And will Tiger Woods play foursomes with Bryson DeChambeau because they both play Bridgestones?

Well, just because players use the same manufacturer of golf ball doesn’t necessarily mean that they will work well together.

Players may prefer to be paired with someone using a different manufacturer’s golf ball in the Ryder Cup because although they are different manufacturers, the balls themselves may have similar characteristics.

This used to be a bigger issue pre-2006, because in 2006 foursomes partners were allowed to change to a different golf ball, and crucially a different compression, on each hole.

This means that in foursomes a player uses their partner’s ball off the tee on par-4s to ensure that their partner gets to hit their own ball into the green, because there is little difference seen in tee shots and more difference seen in how the ball flies on iron shots and reacts when it lands.