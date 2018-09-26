Players are honour Celia Barquin Arozamena at Le Golf National this week

Why Are Players Wearing Yellow Ribbons At The Ryder Cup?

You may notice this week, at the Ryder Cup, whilst in attendance or watching on TV, that the players are wearing yellow ribbons on their clothing.

That is to honour Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was tragically murdered on the golf course last week.

The 22-year-old Spaniard won the European Ladies Amateur Championship in late July in a week where he shot a course-record nine under par round of 63.

Barquin was a supremely talented player and was named Athlete of the Year at the University of Iowa.

Both teams are wearing the yellow ribbons, which have the name ‘Celia’ printed in red on them, after Ryder Cup Europe spoke to her mother Miriam who was “proud and humbled” by the gesture.

Yellow was said to be her favourite colour.

“Obviously, the golfing family extends way beyond what we are trying to do this week,” European Captain Thomas Bjorn told Ryder Cup Europe.