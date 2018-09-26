Players are honour Celia Barquin Arozamena at Le Golf National this week
Why Are Players Wearing Yellow Ribbons At The Ryder Cup?
You may notice this week, at the Ryder Cup, whilst in attendance or watching on TV, that the players are wearing yellow ribbons on their clothing.
That is to honour Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was tragically murdered on the golf course last week.
The 22-year-old Spaniard won the European Ladies Amateur Championship in late July in a week where he shot a course-record nine under par round of 63.
Barquin was a supremely talented player and was named Athlete of the Year at the University of Iowa.
Both teams are wearing the yellow ribbons, which have the name ‘Celia’ printed in red on them, after Ryder Cup Europe spoke to her mother Miriam who was “proud and humbled” by the gesture.
Yellow was said to be her favourite colour.
“Obviously, the golfing family extends way beyond what we are trying to do this week,” European Captain Thomas Bjorn told Ryder Cup Europe.
“Those events in America, with Celia being killed while playing golf, is something that’s hit everybody in the golf family, and obviously our two Spanish players very much.
“We felt that, after a conversation between Ryder Cup Europe with Celia’s mother, we would honour her this week.
“That’s what we are doing, and it’s nothing about us, but it’s just more about the fact that the golfing family gets touched by these things all over the world. It’s terrible when things like this happen.
“Such a great prospect for the game of golf, she was, but also a wonderful person. And when you speak to Sergio and Jon about it, they both couldn’t talk highly enough about her. We felt like that was appropriate for the week.”
The ribbons were originally going to be worn by the Europeans but the Americans have also been seen wearing them.
The wives and girlfriends will wear yellow roses in honour of Arozamena at the Opening Ceremony.
