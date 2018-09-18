The USA may be favourites, but in this piece we take a look at why team Europe will take home the coveted trophy.

5 Reasons Why Europe Will Win The Ryder Cup

The 2018 Ryder Cup is just around the corner and this year the event is pipped to be one of the greatest ever with both sides fielding incredibly strong teams.

The United States are the favourites with the bookies, but in this piece we take a look at five reasons why Europe will win the trophy back after the defeat at Hazeltine in 2016.

1) The Course – Le Golf National

Put simply, more Europeans have played the course, understand its nuances and know what it takes to produce good scores, whereas barely anyone from the American team has actually played it in competition. Justin Thomas played in this year’s Open de France and Jim Furyk did bring some Americans over before The Open. Team Europe, featuring some players who have competed at Le Golf National for the past decade plus, definitely have the advantage here..

Additionally, Europe get to set the course up in any way they see fit. In 2016 the Americans famously cut a lot of the rough away which therefore allowed them to use their superior length off the tee without getting into trouble. The Europeans in 2018 will in all likelihood make the rough longer and make hitting the fairway of paramount importance.

Rory McIlroy criticised the 2016 event for its setup but went on; “But that’s all home advantage. You can do that; that’s what Ryder Cups are all about. Any little advantage you can get when you’re the home team, you have to try to take in that position.”

Thomas Bjorn and Europe are sure to use the same sort of tactics once again.

2) Open de France Winners

Linking with the above point, Europe has several players that clearly like Le Golf National and can put in low scores around it. Every year the Open de France takes place there and the last two winners, Alex Noren and Tommy Fleetwood, are playing in their first Ryder Cups.

Then you have Francesco Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen who have had several runners-up finishes between them at the tournament.

Jon Rahm also contended this year and Rory McIlroy has shown he can play there with a tied 3rd back in 2016.

Long story short, several Europeans enjoy the course and can score well there.

3) Outstanding Rookies

There are always questions looming over rookies. Sometimes they excel, sometimes they shrink under the pressure. The Americans have more experience in their team and they only have three rookies in Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas.

Europe on the other hand have five, but whilst some are concerned about this, we think they could flourish.

Jon Rahm is currently seventh in the world, has won five times on either side of the Atlantic, and with the experience of Sergio Garcia by his side, he is sure to show his passion and fire on the course.

10-time European Tour winner Alex Noren is brilliant, especially around Le Golf National. He won the 2018 Open de France, came 10th in 2017 and 8th in 2016.

Tommy Fleetwood has proven he can score anywhere at any time, highlighted by his 63 on Sunday at Shinnecock to finish second at the US Open.

Tyrrell Hatton is as fiery as they come and won’t get intimidated one bit. Finally Thorbjorn Olesen is sure to be taken under the wing of fellow Dane and captain Thomas Bjorn.