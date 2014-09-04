Ryder Cup Course 2014 – Gleneagles: Hole 16

Golf Monthly takes an in-depth look at the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles the Ryder Cup Course 2014

Hole 16 – “Lochlan Loup” – Par 5 – 543 Yards

The 16th is the start of an exciting finishing stretch, playing as a reachable par-5 if the fairway bunkers are avoided. The second shot is all carry on the line of the green, but players can bail out left on a shorter line to ensure a dry landing. The green represents a generous target in terms of size, however some fairly severe undulations will make for some tricky pin positions. As is common at Gleneagles, the green is surrounded by a variety of bunkers and deep swales to challenge the players short games.

