Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 12 Rory McIlroy 2016

In what will go down as one of the greatest Ryder Cup matches ever Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed went toe-to-toe all day on Sunday in 2016. Things got incredibly heated on the eighth hole when Rory holed a monster putt that would usually win the hole. Rory’s famous celebration drew a visceral response from the largely American crowd.

Reed then followed him in and waved his finger at the Irishman, which he took like a good sport. They then fist bumped and Reed would eventually emerge victorious on the 18th. It was a truly brilliant match that showed just how good the Ryder Cup could be.

“We want everyone to play well. We want to beat them at their best, we want them to beat us at our best,” said Reed. “To come out and play as well as we did, especially on that front nine, it was definitely something fun to be a part of, and I’m pretty sure fun to watch.”

The US would go on to win 17-11 with Reed, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Moore, Brandt Snedeker, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Zach Johnson all picking up points. Phil Mickelson also picked up a half point against Sergio Garcia that was crucial at the time.