Next up in our countdown is Howard Clark's hole in one in 1995.

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 13 Howard Clark 1995

The second hole-in-one to feature on our Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown, Howard Clark’s hole-in-one at the 1995 Ryder Cup comes in at number 13 on our list.

During the final day singles, Clark was battling Peter Jacobsen all day and the match was poised as they headed to the 11th hole.

Clark, pulled a 6-iron for the 176-yard par-three 11th hole and knocked it in.

His reaction perplexed many onlookers as he patted his heart and even when the ball was in mid-air he went to pick up his tee despite not using one.

“It was such a strange reaction I know,” said Clark. “But I was pretty scrambled.”

This shot gets the nod ahead of Paul Casey‘s in 2006 because of when it happened and some say it was this shot that was the catalyst for the European come-back.

Ewen Murray said “That roar was heard around the course and I believe, to this day, it was the moment Europe believed.”

Europe would come back from 9-7 down heading into the singles. Europeans Clark, Mark James, David Gilford, Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo, Sam Torrance and Phillip Walton all produced points and Ian Woosnam halved his match.

Europe had come back to win by 14.5 points to 13.5.

Interestingly, Clark was not the only player to have a hole-in-one that week at Oak Hill. Constantino Rocca had one during the Saturday foursomes alongside Sam Torrance.