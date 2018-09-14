Sam Torrance's Ryder Cup winning putt in 1985 is next up in our list of the greatest ever Ryder Cup shots.

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 14 Sam Torrance 1985

The Ryder Cup has seen some brilliant winning putts in the past and our next selection is Sam Torrance’s 25-footer in 1985 that secured the Cup once again for Europe.

Heading into the singles, Europe had a narrow 9-7 lead and after wins from Manuel Pinero, Paul Way, Sandy Lyle and Bernhard Langer, the Cup was nearly in European hands. Sam Torrance’s match against Andy North proved to be the defining contest with Torrance holing a brilliant putt on the 18th to secure a 1up victory and the 1985 Ryder Cup. Below he tells the story of the putt.

‘It was without doubt the proudest moment of my golf career. The crowd were all shouting and cheering me on and during that walk it all started to get to me. It was an unbelievable feeling.

‘When I reached the green I could see my ball was only 25 feet away from the hole. The greens at The Belfry had been playing perfectly, not too fast or too slow, and because my ball was on the same level of the green as the hole, it meant my putt was going to be quite a straightforward flat one.

‘The fact I had several shots in hand and my putt was quite long but simple, meant I was completely relaxed, not nervous in slightest, by time it was my turn to play. I didn’t spend too much time lining it up, certainly no longer than I normally do. I tried to putt it dead weight so that if it didn’t go in I’d only be left with a tap-in to win it.

“As the ball was going towards the hole I was sure that I’d missed it, but as it slowed down it started to turn to the right – towards the hole – and dropped in. I watched it all the way into the hole. It was such a proud moment, one of the best of my life. I can still remember it all so clearly and it still means an enormous amount to me.