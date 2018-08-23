Take a whistle stop tour through the history of the Ryder Cup trophy in this piece.

History Of The Ryder Cup Trophy

The best place to start in relation to the Ryder Cup and its trophy is with none other than Samuel Ryder himself.

Ryder was a successful businessman and an avid golfer so he commissioned a trophy be made and then donated it in 1927 as the prize for the winning side in a proposed golf match between players from the United States and Great Britain. (Obviously the British team would be expanded to include Ireland in 1973, and all of continental Europe from 1979).

At the time, it cost about $400 dollars to make which today would be worth about $6,000 dollars.

Created by the Mapping and Webb company, it was designed as a golden chalice and the man on top is believed to be Abe Mitchell, who was a friend of Ryder’s and also his personal golf instructor. Mitchell played in three Ryder Cups, in 1929, 1931 and 1933 in which Europe won two of the three.

The cup itself is 17 inches in height and weighs only four pounds. The wooden base at the bottom has the scores of each event engraved onto it.

Ryder eventually gave the original trophy to the Professional Golfers Association of Great Britain. That trophy is housed at their headquarters in Britain.

The trophy that actually gets awarded to winning teams today is a replica owned by the PGA of America, and there is also another replica that is used for promotional purposes.

Additionally, each winning team also gets a slightly smaller replica to keep to commemorate their victory.