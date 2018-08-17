Take a look at these 10 incredible records from the Ryder Cup.

Top 10 Ryder Cup Records

The Ryder Cup has seen some of the greatest golfers in the world do battle all for either the united States or Europe, and as such their have been some incredible records set throughout the history of the event. Below we take a look at ten of the best. Which one is your favourite?

1 Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson have the most Ryder Cup appearances with 11. Of course Mickelson is set to break this if he qualifies or gets selected for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

2 Sergio Garcia is the youngest player to play in the Ryder Cup at 19 years old. Raymond Floyd is the oldest player at 51 years old

3 Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal are the most successful pairing ever, winning 12 points. Their record was 11-2-2 (W-L-D)

4 Colin Montgomerie, Billy Casper, Lee Trevino, Arnold Palmer and Neil Coles have all won the most singles points – seven

5 Nick Faldo has contributed the most points in the history of the event – 25

6 The largest margin of victory in one singles match was 10&8 as George Duncan smashed Walter Hagen in the singles in 1929 (it was a 36-hole match)

7 Tom Watson is the oldest Ryder Cup captain to date – 65 years old at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

8 Gardner Dickinson holds the record for most match wins in a row – nine.

9 There have been five sets of brothers who have competed at the Ryder Cup, the most recent being the Molinaris in 2010.

10 In 2008, Oliver Wilson became the first European golfer to make the team without a victory on the European Tour. In 2010, Jeff Overton and Rickie Fowler were selected without winning on the PGA Tour.