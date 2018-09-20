In this piece Sam Tremlett takes a look at which course has hosted the most Ryder Cup matches.

Which Course Has Hosted The Most Ryder Cups?

The Ryder Cup first started way back in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. But which course has hosted the event the most times? We take a look below.

4 – The Belfry (1985, 1989, 1993, 2002)

The Belfry, situated in Warwickshire has hosted the event a total of four times, including three European events in a row from 1985 to 1993. Its last outing was in 2002.

It proves to be a happy hunting ground for the European side because they have won there three times and have only lost once in 1993 when Tom Watson got the better of Bernard Gallagher.

The event is always held on the Brabazon Course which has several recognisable holes like the par-4 drivable 10th and the incredible difficult par-4 18th.

2 – Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club – (1933, 1937)

Royal Lytham & St Annes – (1961, 1977)

Royal Birkdale – (1965, 1969)

Their are three course who have hosted the Ryder Cup twice as you can see above.

Southport and Ainsdale was the host in 1933 in which the European team picked up their second victory over the Americans. But then in 1937 they would lose on the same turf.

Unfortunately for Europe, the two Lancashire based courses, Lytham and Birkdale also hosted the event twice each and on all four occasions the US were victorious.

There have also been a whole host of course that have provided the battle ground for the event. below is the full list of Ryder Cup venues.

Ryder Cup Venues

Worcester Country Club, Massachusetts – 1927

Moortown Golf Club, Yorkshire, England – 1929

Scioto Golf Club, Ohio – 1931

Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club, Lancashire, England – 1933, 1937

Ridgewood Country club, New Jersey – 1935

Portland Golf Club, Oregon – 1947

Ganton Golf Club, Yorkshire, England – 1949

Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina – 1951

Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey, England – 1953

Thunderbird Country Club, California – 1955

Lindrick Golf Club, West Riding of Yorkshire, England – 1957

Eldorado Golf Club, California – 1959

Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lancashire, England – 1961, 1977

Atlanta Athletic Club, Georgia – 1963

Royal Birkdale, Lancashire, England – 1965, 1969

Champions Golf Club, Texas – 1967

Old Watson Country Club, Missouri – 1971

Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland – 1973

Laurel Valley Golf Club, Pennsylvania – 1975

The Greenbrier, West Virginia – 1979

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England – 1981

PGA National Golf Club, Florida – 1983

The Belfry, Warwickshire, England – 1985, 1989, 1993, 2002

Muirfield Village, Ohio – 1987