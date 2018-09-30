The Swede's winning putt was a special moment

WATCH: Alex Noren Holes Monster Putt To Win Final Point

Europe won the Ryder Cup after Phil Mickelson conceded his match with Francesco Molinari but there were still three groups left out on the course and the final match went the distance.

Alex Noren and Bryson DeChambeau’s tight game went all the way to the 18th and Noren walked down the last 1up.

DeChambeau stiffed his second shot and it looked like he’d be getting a half, but the 10-time European Tour winner had different ideas.

Noren, playing in his third match after one win and a defeat, holed a monster birdie putt on the last to win a point for Europe and took the score to 17.5 – 10.5.

Europeans then flooded onto the green to celebrate with Noren and soaked him in champagne.

Watch the moment below:

It was an incredible performance from Thomas Bjorn’s men and Le Golf National was an amazing venue for the match.

