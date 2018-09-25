The BBC will be showing highlights of each day's play as well as live radio coverage throughout the Ryder Cup

BBC Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018

The Ryder Cup is upon us as Team Europe look to regain the coveted trophy from Team USA at Le Golf National.

Sky Sports have the live TV broadcast rights once again and will be showing all three days live from Paris, although that doesn’t mean the Ryder Cup won’t be on free-to-air TV.

That’s because the BBC will be showing highlights of the match’s 42nd instalment, with two hour programmes each evening after play.

As well as their TV highlights, which will be presented by lead golf anchor Eilidh Barbour, the BBC will have full live coverage on Radio 5 Live and across the BBC Sport website.

Golf Correspondent Iain Carter will be there reporting live alongside Jamie Donaldson, who secured the winning point in 2014, 2008 Ryder Cupper Oliver Wilson, caddie Craig Connelly, six-time LET winner Mel Reid and US golf journalist Alex Miceli.

Friday 28th September – Day One Highlights BBC Two 8.30pm – 10.30pm (9pm – 11pm in Wales)

Saturday 29th September – Day Two Highlights BBC Two 8.30pm – 10.30pm (9pm – 11pm in Wales)

Sunday 30th September – Final Day Highlights BBC Two 7.30pm – 9.30pm