The BBC will be showing highlights of each day's play as well as live radio coverage throughout the Ryder Cup
BBC Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
The Ryder Cup is upon us as Team Europe look to regain the coveted trophy from Team USA at Le Golf National.
Sky Sports have the live TV broadcast rights once again and will be showing all three days live from Paris, although that doesn’t mean the Ryder Cup won’t be on free-to-air TV.
That’s because the BBC will be showing highlights of the match’s 42nd instalment, with two hour programmes each evening after play.
As well as their TV highlights, which will be presented by lead golf anchor Eilidh Barbour, the BBC will have full live coverage on Radio 5 Live and across the BBC Sport website.
Golf Correspondent Iain Carter will be there reporting live alongside Jamie Donaldson, who secured the winning point in 2014, 2008 Ryder Cupper Oliver Wilson, caddie Craig Connelly, six-time LET winner Mel Reid and US golf journalist Alex Miceli.
BBC Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018:
Friday 28th September – Day One Highlights BBC Two 8.30pm – 10.30pm (9pm – 11pm in Wales)
Saturday 29th September – Day Two Highlights BBC Two 8.30pm – 10.30pm (9pm – 11pm in Wales)
Sunday 30th September – Final Day Highlights BBC Two 7.30pm – 9.30pm
Ryder Cup Tee Times And Pairings 2018
Check out who is playing with who and…
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup…
How To Watch The Ryder Cup Without Sky Sports
Find out how to legally watch the Ryder…
Ryder Cup Golf Betting Tips
Our golf betting tipster analyses the markets and…
BBC Ryder Cup Radio 5 Live Coverage 2018:
Thursday 27th September – Preview show 1pm – 2pm, Build-up show 7pm – 8.30pm
Friday 28th September – Day One Live Commentary 6am – 7pm
Saturday 29th September – Day Two Live Commentary 6.30am – 12.30pm, 2.30pm – 6pm
Sunday 30th September – Final Day Build-Up Show 6am – 9am, Final Day Live Commentary 11am – 6pm
As well as their live radio coverage, the BBC will also be releasing their ‘The Cut’ podcast each day.
For all the latest Ryder Cup news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels