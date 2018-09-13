The Ryder Cup will be coming to downtown Paris thanks to a fan-zone with lots of activities.

Downtown Paris To Get Ryder Cup Experience

The French Golf Federation and (FFG) and Provision Events (PVE) have announced they are bringing the Ryder Cup to downtown Paris this September to make sure those travelling to, or those living in Paris do not miss out on the tournament.

In the two weeks preceding, and during the event, PVE have sought to put together a unique Ryder Cup experience by creating a fan-zone with a variety of features and activities outside the Hotel de Ville.

There will be a big screen showing all the action at Le Golf National along with golf simulators, a 100-foot putt, chipping and bunker areas, free golf lessons and finally a putting course that is a replica of the last four holes at Le Golf National. There is also going to be a kids zone too.

Olivier Denis-Massé, Managing Director of Communication, Media, Marketing and Partnerships at FFG said; “When we first bid to host the Ryder Cup 8 years ago a fan zone was an important part of the global project. A lot of Parisians will not go to Le Golf National and we wanted to offer the chance to watch the Ryder Cup downtown and for those who have never played golf to experience the excitement of the event. This is also an opportunity for our clubs to meet potential new golfers and provide the opportunity for them to play the game.”