Thomas Bjorn's men stay strong to win The Ryder Cup back for Europe - 17.5-10.5, with Francesco Molinari securing the winning point

Europe Regain Ryder Cup After Holding Off US Fightback To Run Out 17.5-10.5 Winners

The Ryder Cup is back in European hands after Thomas Bjorn‘s side survived a late afternoon rally from the Americans to come out 17.5-10.5 winners in Paris.

Molinari defeated a hapless Phil Mickelson 4&2 to secure the winning point and spark jubilant celebrations, a result that also gave him five points from five matches – an incredible end to the season for the Open champion.

The damage was done for the US over the first two days , when they struggled to find fairways, handing hole after hole to the Europeans – and Bjorn’s men were able to hold off a spirited final-day fightback.

Friday afternoon’s clean sweep was Europe’s first ever in foursomes, and it stunned the visiting team, as Europe took a 5-3 lead. That advantage was stretched on Saturday as some inspired partnerships, most notably Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, kept the US under the pump.

Heading into Sunday, Europe led 10-6, and it wasn’t long before the board started turning blue, one of the few exceptions being Fleetwood, who fell five down to Tony Finau at the turn, and looked tired after his heroics over the first two days.

But as the top match reached a tense finale, and Dustin Johnson edged ahead against Ian Poulter, the scoreboard started to turn red – and Bjorn began to look a little concerned.

That worry intensified not long later when Rory McIlroy, heading down the final hole all square with Justin Thomas, found the bunker with his tee shot and water with his second when trying to lay up. A handshake followed and gave the US the first singles point, which closed the gap to 10-7.

Tiger Woods continued to look out of sorts for much of his encounter with Jon Rahm, until a eagle-three on the par-5 9th clawed a hole back, and a birdie on 12 levelled the match.

However, the fist-pumps, missing from the first two days, were short-lived when the Spaniard re-established a two-hole advantage after Woods missed from close range for bogey at the par-5 14th.

One minute the American comeback was on, the next it was scuppered, with Paul Casey earning a huge half in match two against US Open champion Brooks Koepka, narrowly missing a putt for the win at what was becoming a louder 18th with every minute.