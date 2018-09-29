Europe need just 4.5 points on Sunday to win back the Ryder Cup

Europe Take Commanding Lead Into Ryder Cup Sunday Singles

Thomas Bjorn‘s Team Europe head into the Sunday singles 10-6 up at Le Golf National after another positive day for the home side.

Beginning Saturday 5-3 up, the Europeans took the first three fourball games to stretch their lead to five.

It meant, having been 3-0 down on Friday morning, Europe had won eight matches in a row.

Those three fourball victories came from Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia over Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton over Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, and Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari over Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed.

A strong closing performance from Justin Thomas then ensured he and Jordan Spieth took the fourth and final point of the session.

McIlroy and Garcia survived a late scare after being 4up and the Spaniard eventually holed a 25 footer on the 17th to win 2&1.

It means he is now just a single point away from becoming the Ryder Cup’s all-time points scorer.

The team of Koepka and Finau threatened at times but Finau’s putter went cold at a couple of crucial moments where he saw putts inside 6 feet slip by.

An emotional Paul Casey once again played brilliant golf as he and Hatton shot 9 under par to sink DJ and Fowler.

They were 8 under yesterday but lost 1 down to Spieth and Thomas.

Europe began the Saturday foursomes session 8-4 up and Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, now known as ‘Moliwood’, were out to get their fourth point in a row.

They demolished Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau 5&4 and became the first ever European team to win four straight.

It gives both men 100% records and the opportunities to win five out of five.

Europe’s other foursomes victory in the afternoon came from the reliable pairing of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

They took down Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson who were playing together for the first time all week. Stenson and Rose played both foursomes sessions and won both matches.

They won 2&1 thanks to two clutch putts from the Swede on 16 and 17.

USA managed to halve the session 2-2 and got the first of their two points from Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson who were playing together again despite a 4&2 loss to Poulter and McIlroy on Friday.

They switched around their order on Saturday and took down Noren and Garcia 3&2.

That match included a half in sixes on the par-3 2nd hole where three balls found the water.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won again in the final match, 4&3 over Poulter and McIlroy, to take the score to 10-6 with a day to go.

They have won three out of four matches which means half of the USA’s six points have come from those two.

The pair look galvanised and ready to give it their all to retain the trophy but you can’t say that about the entire US side.

Europe are looking seriously good whilst Americans like Phil Mickelson, who sat out on Saturday, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods all look out of sorts.

Woods has never had the best of Ryder Cup records but has lost all three of his games this week.

You can’t help but feel for him though as he has played Fleetwood and Molinari in every match.

Bjorn’s men will undoubtedly be the favourites heading into Sunday, where just 4.5 points are needed , but you only need to look back six years to Medinah where Europe came back from the exact same score with a day to go.

The golf course has been incredible so far, the fans also, let’s hope tomorrow will be a stormer.