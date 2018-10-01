The Team Moliwood bromance continues...

WATCH: Fleetwood And Molinari Wake Up In Bed Together

We saw the Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari bromance in full swing last week with the pair winning all four of their matches together at the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy said he didn’t know what would happen between them at the winning party and now we know what happened…

The European Tour and Ryder Cup Europe produced this hilarious video of the pair waking up together with the Ryder Cup trophy sandwiched in between them.

Captioned ‘The morning after the week before’, Fleetwood wakes up and asks Molinari “How good was that for you?”

Molinari rated Fleetwood 4 out of 4, with Fleetwood replying, “I’d give you 5 out of 5, Frankie.”

Watch the video below:

Team Moliwood became the first ever European pairing to win four matches in a row and Molinari then went on to win his singles match, which turned out to be the crucial winning point.

Fleetwood matched Thomas Pieters’ total of four points as a rookie.