Whilst many of the tickets are sold out, there are still ways you can attend the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National
How To Get Ryder Cup Tickets
The Ryder Cup takes place this year at Le Golf National and it is set to be a captivating match.
Jim Furyk’s USA side head into the event as favourites with the bookies with the world numbers one, two and three whilst Europe’s team looks stacked too, headlined by Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari.
Europe lost the Ryder Cup to the USA 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016 but the USA have not won the match on European soil since 1993.
Want to attend the Ryder Cup? Here is how to get tickets…
As it stands, general admission tickets to watch the action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out.
Practice day tickets are available, with tickets at €45 for Tuesday and Wednesday and €80 for Thursday, which includes the Opening Ceremony and the inaugural Ryder Cup Concert.
There are tickets still available via the Ryder Cup official packages and Your Golf Travel has tickets available through their service.
Ryder Cup Hospitality Packages
The Ryder Cup hospitality packages are great ways to catch the action, although they are very expensive.
If you’ve got the money and want to be there at Le Golf National, hospitality looks your best bet.
There are five different hospitality areas and ticket prices and availability vary for all of them. Some feature buffets whilst some will come with formal dining and other added benefits.
Below we run through them…
Samuel Ryder Club
Adjacent to the 7th hole, the Samuel Ryder Club is the informal hospitality package featuring breakfast, a lunch buffet and complimentary drinks.
Tickets from €440 for Thursday, €886 for Friday, €829 on Saturday and €884 for Sunday.
Prices for the Friday to Sunday are €2,497.
Note, Thursday packages are the only ones currently available. Waiting lists are currently in operation for all tickets barring the Thursday.
Full details on the Samuel Ryder Club here.
Garonne Pavilion
Overlooks the approach and green on the 17th so this could be where the winning putt is holed. Features reserved tables of up to 12 guests, a viewing balcony, breakfast lunch and dinner plus free drinks all day.
The Garonne Pavilion hospitality packages are currently available for the tournament days and are priced starting from €1,596 for a single day up to €4,578 for the three days.
Full details on the Garonne Pavilion here.
Albatros and Aigle Galleries
Overlooking the 12th hole featuring a private viewing balcony, free drinks all day (including champagne and spirits) and breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.
Starting from €1,021 for Thursday to €7,014 for the whole week.
Full details on the Albatros and Aigle Galleries here.
Riviera Restaurant
Like the Samuel Ryder Cup, it overlooks the 7th hole and features reserved tables of up to 12 guests like the Garonne Pavilion.
Prices start at €621 for Thursday all the way up to €4,371 for the week.
Full details on the Riviera Restaurant here.
Seine Suites are also available for up to 50 people and appear to be more corporate settings for businesses and brands.
For enquiries about Ryder Cup hospitality tickets email rydercuphospitality@europeantour.com
