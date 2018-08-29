Whilst many of the tickets are sold out, there are still ways you can attend the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

How To Get Ryder Cup Tickets

The Ryder Cup takes place this year at Le Golf National and it is set to be a captivating match.

Jim Furyk’s USA side head into the event as favourites with the bookies with the world numbers one, two and three whilst Europe’s team looks stacked too, headlined by Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari.

Europe lost the Ryder Cup to the USA 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016 but the USA have not won the match on European soil since 1993.

Want to attend the Ryder Cup? Here is how to get tickets…

How To Get Ryder Cup Tickets

As it stands, general admission tickets to watch the action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

Practice day tickets are available, with tickets at €45 for Tuesday and Wednesday and €80 for Thursday, which includes the Opening Ceremony and the inaugural Ryder Cup Concert.

There are tickets still available via the Ryder Cup official packages and Your Golf Travel has tickets available through their service.

Ryder Cup Hospitality Packages

The Ryder Cup hospitality packages are great ways to catch the action, although they are very expensive.

If you’ve got the money and want to be there at Le Golf National, hospitality looks your best bet.

There are five different hospitality areas and ticket prices and availability vary for all of them. Some feature buffets whilst some will come with formal dining and other added benefits.

Below we run through them…