Kaiser Chiefs To Play Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony Concert

The 2018 Ryder Cup is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in recent memory due to the sheer strength of both sides. As a result there is a lot of excitement regarding the Opening Ceremony because this is where captains Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk will announce their opening pairings for the first round of matches.

Europe are the home team so therefore get the choice of whether they get to play four-balls or foursomes first which could be an advantage.

The United States head into the event as narrow favourites considering they have dominated Major tournaments the last few years and appear to have most of their team in good form. Additionally they only have three rookies to think about too.

Europe on the other hand has five but that should not hamper the team significantly given the class of the 12 players in the side.

It is sure to be a close affair and hopefully the quality of the golf lives up to the hype of the event.

Who do you think is going to emerge victorious on Sunday the 30th of September?

