Le Golf National near Paris, France hosts the Ryder Cup for the first time this year

Le Golf National: All You Need To Know

Le Golf National in Versailles, just south-west of Paris, hosts the 2018 Ryder Cup for the first time this year.

It will become just the second continental European Ryder Cup host after Valderrama in 1997.

There are 45 holes at Le Golf National, which is also known as Paris National, and the Ryder Cup takes place on L’Albatros course.

Le Golf National opened for play in 1990 after three years of construction and was designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge.

Then-French Golf Federation president Claude Roger Cartier wanted to create a permanent host for the Open de France so gave the green light to build Le Golf National.

L’Albatros course now hosts the Open de France and has done every year since 1991, barring 1999 and 2001.

The Open de France, which will continue to be staged at Le Golf National, is the oldest national open in continental Europe having first taken place in 1906.

Europe’s Alex Noren won the Open de France this year whilst his teammate Tommy Fleetwood was victorious in 2017.

There are three courses at Le Golf National – L’Albatros (albatross), L’Aigle (eagle) and L’Oiselet (birdie).

The Albatross is a par 72 at 7,331 yards, the Aigle is 6,224 yards and a par 71, and the Oiselet is a nine hole par 32 measuring 2,138 yards.

L’Albatross course is famous for its water and is known as one of the toughest courses on the European Tour.

It features numerous water hazards because of the clay silt of the Parisian basin, meaning that without the man-made lakes the course would be extremely boggy and muddy after rain.

There are also networks of pipes underground to help with drainage.

You’ll notice that the course doesn’t feature many trees – this is because the French Golf Federation wanted it to be mature upon opening, rather than having to wait decades for trees to grow.

It will make for a fantastic Ryder Cup course and features a treacherous finish hole – the 471 yard par-4 18th where the green lies on an island along with the 15th green.

The par-4 15th begins a difficult closing stretch with water running all down the right and the par-3 16th also features water all the way down its right including at the green.

There are plenty of chances for nightmares and we’re bound to see some thrilling matches at the Ryder Cup with players pulling off incredible shots as well as balls flying into the water at crucial moments.