It looks like Lefty and Tiger are happy to play together at Le Golf National

Mickelson Says He And Woods Would ‘Welcome’ Ryder Cup Pairing

The Ryder Cup is upon us and Tiger Woods is set to make his first appearance in the competition since 2012.

The USA has arguably their strongest team since the 1981 match at Walton Heath, and along with their young up-and-comers they have the experience of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson spearheading the side.

Rumours have been swirling that Woods and Mickelson may well play together, and Lefty added fuel to the fire in his pre-match press conference.

Related: How social media reacted to Tiger Woods’ 80th PGA Tour win

“I think we would both welcome it,” Mickelson he said, and then repeated his words with “I think we would both welcome it.”

The pair have had a fierce rivalry over the years but have become closer in recent times as they near the ends of their careers.

They have grown closer due to Woods’ vice-captain roles in the most recent Ryder and Presidents Cups will play a match vs each other in November for $9m.

So will they play fourballs or foursomes together IF they do get paired?

We think they’ll be paired in the fourballs considering neither man is particularly renowned for straight hitting so foursomes is probably not their best format.

We saw Woods and Mickelson play with DeChambeau and Reed in the opening practice session which could be a hint at their pod.

DeChambeau has been linked to playing with both Tiger and Phil and, if that’s true, he’ll likely play foursomes with Tiger and fourball with Mickelson.

However, Mickelson has been pictured practising with a Bridgestone golf ball so will surely be playing foursomes with either Woods or DeChambeau.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Mickelson is playing with Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson in today’s practice round so perhaps he and DeChambeau is the pairing Jim Furyk is opting for.