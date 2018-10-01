Lefty admitted that he might not ever appear in the Ryder Cup again as a player

Phil Mickelson: ‘2018 Could Be My Last Ryder Cup’

Phil Mickelson failed to justify his wildcard pick for the 42nd Ryder Cup in a week where he lost both of his matches.

Lefty was a dead-cert for a pick from Jim Furyk, simply because he is Phil Mickelson, but between then and Le Golf National he completely lost his game.

The five-time major champion lost in the foursomes on Friday with Bryson DeChambeau and then sat out all of Saturday before losing in singles to Francesco Molinari, which was the crucial point for Europe.

Mickelson is now 48 and will be 50 by the time the next Ryder Cup takes place.

He admitted in the post-match press conference that this year may have been his last.

“This could very well, realistically, be my last one,” he said.

“It’s difficult to talk about it because it means so much to me over the years, and I did not play well this year.

“But with these guys, I’m motivated now to work hard, to not go out on this note, and I’m motivated to play well these next two years to get back at Whistling Straits and to show what I can do in these events, because this week was not my best.

“I was not playing my best, and I spent more time hitting balls throughout the week than I have all year trying to find something that would click, and it’s just been a struggle.

“The last month has been a struggle, ever since I shot 63 right before being picked, I’ve struggled.”