Who are the Ryder Cup captains for the 2018 event at Le Golf National in Paris? Find out here

Ryder Cup Captains

The captains for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National were announced as early as 2016.

For Europe, the big Dane Thomas Bjorn was selected by a five-man panel made up of former Ryder Cup players Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley, and Jose Maria Olazabal, along with current player Henrik Stenson and the Chief Executive of the European Tour, Keith Pelley.

Bjorn was announced as the European captain on December 6th 2016.

The United States captain is Jim Furyk who was announced on the 11th of January 2017.

Vice Captains

Bjorn, looking to get revenge for the European loss at Hazeltine in 2016, has selected five vice-captains to help him ensure victory.

Some of the finest golfers Europe has ever produced, Bjorn selected 3-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, former world number one’s Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell and finally, the 2008 European Tour Order of Merit winner, Robert Karlsson, to be his vice captains in Paris.

Furyk has named three assistants too. He picked victorious 2016 Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, Steve Stricker and the great Tiger Woods. However Tiger has said he wishes to play in the event and considering his form this year which has been superb, it would take a bold move for him not to get into the team.

As a result, Furyk will likely pick another assistant but this has not been confirmed yet.

Related: How Do Ryder Cup Teams Look Right Now

When Do They Announce Their Picks?

The captains have one of the biggest responsibilities of the event, picking the final spots on each respective team.

As of right now Europe have 8 spots filled and Bjorn will select the final four spots when the team is finalised on September 5th.

The United States and Furyk will make his selections differently. He will make three picks after the Dell Technologies Championship which is schedule for September 3rd. He will then make his final selection after the BMW Championship which takes place from the 8th of September.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Who do you think either captain should pick?

Stay up to date with all the news regarding the Ryder Cup by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.