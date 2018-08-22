Make sure you know when all the important dates are relating to the 2018 Ryder Cup.
2018 Ryder Cup Dates
The 2018 Ryder Cup held at Le Golf National in Paris, France, will be held from the 25th to the 30th of September.
When does the action start?
The official event may run from the 25th, but the actual competition aspect to the event will start on Friday the 28th with either the four-balls or foursomes. The home captain gets to decide what format will be played.
Saturday the 29th will see the same format, and finally Sunday will have the 12 singles matches.
The 2018 edition of the Cup has had intense anticipation to it given the sheer quality on both teams.
Related: How Do The Teams Look Right Now?
The United States are the favourites given their strong performance last time out and the incredible strength of their team. Dustin Johnson is world number one, Brooks Koepka just won his third Major title, and then you have stars like Justin Thomas, Masters champion Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Tiger Woods is also back on form again but it would appear that he would have to rely on a captains pick.
But Europe have quality across the board too and the US would be unwise to underestimate them given that it is also on home-turf.
Article Continues Below
Ryder Cup Captains
Who are the Ryder Cup captains for the…
Le Golf National: All You Need To Know
Le Golf National near Paris, France hosts the…
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup…
What happened in 2016?
The United States pulled off a comprehensive victory two years ago at Hazeltine winning by a scoreline of 17 points to 11.
The event was best remembered for Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed’s epic singles battle on the Sunday which the American narrowly won 1up on the 18th green.
When and where is the 2020 Ryder Cup?
The 2020 event will be held at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin and will be played between the 25th and 27th of September.
Stay up to date with all the Ryder Cup news by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.