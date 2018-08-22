Make sure you know when all the important dates are relating to the 2018 Ryder Cup.

2018 Ryder Cup Dates

The 2018 Ryder Cup held at Le Golf National in Paris, France, will be held from the 25th to the 30th of September.

When does the action start?

The official event may run from the 25th, but the actual competition aspect to the event will start on Friday the 28th with either the four-balls or foursomes. The home captain gets to decide what format will be played.

Saturday the 29th will see the same format, and finally Sunday will have the 12 singles matches.

The 2018 edition of the Cup has had intense anticipation to it given the sheer quality on both teams.

The United States are the favourites given their strong performance last time out and the incredible strength of their team. Dustin Johnson is world number one, Brooks Koepka just won his third Major title, and then you have stars like Justin Thomas, Masters champion Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Tiger Woods is also back on form again but it would appear that he would have to rely on a captains pick.

But Europe have quality across the board too and the US would be unwise to underestimate them given that it is also on home-turf.

