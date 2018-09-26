The Wednesday night of Ryder Cup week is the when the players and their Wives and Girlfriends get to enjoy themselves
Ryder Cup Gala Dinner Pictures
The Wednesday night of a Ryder Cup at Le Golf National is when the players and their wives and girlfriends get to put on their best suit or dress and be spoilt at the Gala Dinner.
This year the diner of the 42nd Ryder Cup took place at the incredible Palace of Versailles.
The players of Team Europe and Team USA pose with their wives and partners on the steps of the Palace of Versailles prior to the Ryder Cup Gala dinner
The wives and partners pose in front of the players
Thorbjorn Olesen and captain Thomas Bjorn of Europe pose together prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup Gala
Keep up to date with everything at the Ryder Cup with the Golf Monthly website and social media channels.