Ryder Cup Gala Dinner Pictures

Tom Clarke

The Wednesday night of Ryder Cup week is the when the players and their Wives and Girlfriends get to enjoy themselves

TAGS:

Ryder Cup Gala Dinner Pictures

The Wednesday night of a Ryder Cup at Le Golf National is when the players and their wives and girlfriends get to put on their best suit or dress and be spoilt at the Gala Dinner.

This year the diner of the 42nd Ryder Cup took place at the incredible Palace of Versailles.

Dustin Johnson of the United States and his partner Paulina Gretzky arrive at the Ryder Cup Gala dinner

The players of Team USA pose with their wives and partners on the steps of the Palace of Versailles prior to the Ryder Cup Gala

Related: USA Ryder Cup Wives and Girlfriends

Captain Thomas Bjorn of Europe poses with his girlfriend Grace Barber

Henrik Stenson and wife Emma

Paul Casey and wife Polyanna

Francesco Molinari and wife Valentina

Luke Donald and wife Diane

The players of Team Europe and Team USA pose with their wives and partners on the steps of the Palace of Versailles prior to the Ryder Cup Gala dinner

The players of Team USA pose with their wives and partners on the steps of the Palace of Versailles

 

(L-R) Team Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton and girlfriend Emily Braisher, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey and his wife Pollyanna Casey arrive at the Ryder Cup gala dinner

 

The players of Team Europe pose together on the steps of the Palace of Versailles

Ian Poulter and wife Katie

Sergio Garcia and wife Angela

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica

Graeme McDowell and wife Kristin

Jon Rahm and girlfriend Kelley Cahill

The wives and partners pose in front of the players

Lee Westwood of Europe poses with girlfriend Helen Storey

Patrick Reed and his wife Justine

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman

The players enjoy taking photos

Related: Europe Ryder Cup Wives and Girlfriends

Dustin Johnson continues to take photos of Paulina

Thorbjorn Olesen gets the attention of the Wives and Partners

A great group photo of the European and USA Teams

Say Cheese!

 

Thorbjorn Olesen and captain Thomas Bjorn of Europe pose together prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup Gala

Alex Noren of Europe poses with his wife Jennifer

 

Ryder Cup Gala Dinner Pictures

Jena Sims and Paulina Gretzky take a selfie

Keep up to date with everything at the Ryder Cup with the Golf Monthly website and social media channels.