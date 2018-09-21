Check out what clothing the European and USA Ryder Cup teams will be wearing at Le Golf National

Ryder Cup Gear 2018 – What The Players Will Wear

The Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National this year and as always we’ll get to see the players looking a little different.

Instead of their usual golf gear, they’ll be wearing team colours and some won’t even be wearing caps.

So what will the teams be wearing?

Europe Ryder Cup Gear 2018

Europe will be wearing Glenmuir apparel once again this year, with the Scottish brand now into their 31st year as Europe’s apparel supplier.

We currently do not have any images of the Glenmuir apparel Team Europe will be wearing, they will be added when we get them.

As well as their Glenmuir gear, Europe will also be wearing Galvin Green weatherwear for when it gets cold, windy or wet at Le Golf National.

A number of new pieces have been created by the Swedish brand for the match featuring Gore-Tex and ultra flexible, yet durable, materials.

Below are just some of the items Team Europe will be wearing at the Ryder Cup:

USA Ryder Cup Gear 2018

The USA will be wearing Ralph Lauren gear once again at this year’s Ryder Cup.

They began supplying the USA Ryder Cup team in 2014 at Gleneagles and did so last time out at Hazeltine as well.

They will also be the USA’s official Ryder Cup supplier in 2020 at Whistling Straits.

Ralph Lauren will be kitting the USA side out with their regular apparel, weatherwear and tailored suits for the Opening ceremony.