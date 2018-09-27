Want to watch the Ryder Cup and not a Sky Sports subscriber? This deal is too good to miss out on!

Ryder Cup Now TV Deal – 60% Off!

The Ryder Cup at Le Golf National is here and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber this is for you!

Now TV are currently offering Sky Sports Month Passes for JUST £12.99!

To put that in context, a week pass is priced at £12.98 and the month pass is usually £33.99, so you can save a whopping 60% and over £20.

It will auto-renew at £33.99 so make sure you cancel within the month if you do take it out.

As well as the Ryder Cup, the month pass will allow you to watch all the Sky Sports channels which include Premier League football, Formula 1, European Rugby Champions Cup and much more!

You’ll also be able to watch the start of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season as well as the Dunhill Links, British Masters, Valderrama Masters and WGC-HSBC Champions.

Now TV can be watched on the app on your phone, your smart TV, your Now TV Box, laptop, Playstation, Xbox and more.