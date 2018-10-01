The Ryder Cup player ratings are in! We rate each player out of 10...

Ryder Cup Player Ratings

After a thrilling weekend at Le Golf National, where Europe won back the Ryder Cup, we rate all 24 players out of 10…

Team Europe Ryder Cup Player Ratings:

Francesco Molinari – 10

Record: 5-0-0

The Italian became the only European in history to win all five matches and also secured the winning point. A simply phenomenal Ryder Cup for the Open champion who had previously never won a full point.

Justin Rose – 7

2-2-0

The world number two, along with Rory McIlroy, was Europe’s leader. He won both of his foursomes games with Henrik Stenson but did lose the opening match with Jon Rahm and his singles match with Webb Simpson. A good Ryder Cup for Rose but he would have liked it to be better.

Tyrrell Hatton – 6

1-2-0

The Englishman played three times – twice with Paul Casey in the fourballs and once in the singles. He played very well in all three of his matches from tee to green but a cold putter cost him. One point from three matches will be a disappointment for him but he’ll surely be back on future Ryder Cup teams.

Tommy Fleetwood – 9

4-1-0

Tommy was the star of the Ryder Cup along with his partner Francesco Molinari. The pair, now known as ‘Moliwood’, became the first European team to win all four of their matches and Fleetwood equalled Thomas Pieters’ total of four points as a rookie.

Thorbjorn Olesen – 7

1-1-0

The Dane played well on day one with Rory McIlroy but a birdie-less McIlroy probably cost the side as they fell 4&2 to Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. He was benched for the rest of the Ryder Cup and then steamrolled Jordan Spieth 5&4 for a crucial point in the singles. A very good debut from Thorbjorn who was considered Europe’s weakest player.

Jon Rahm – 6

1-2-0

The Spaniard lost his opening two games and was pushed to the edge against Tiger Woods but beat him 2&1 in the singles for another crucial European point. He wasn’t as good as we hoped, but in the end he delivered.

Rory McIlroy – 6

2-3-0

McIlroy won two of his five matches and was a leader for Team Europe but simply did not hole enough putts. He had a poor opening game with Thorbjorn Olesen, lost 4&3 in the Saturday foursomes and then got beat in the singles by Justin Thomas after a plethora of missed chances. However, his day one foursomes victory with Ian Poulter was brilliant, as was his day two fourball win with Garcia. His performance on Sunday in the lead match was commendable but ultimately pointless.

Alex Noren – 7

2-1-0

The Swede was always going to be good in his Ryder Cup debut and he delivered two points from three matches including a singles win over Bryson DeChambeau featuring a monster putt on the 18th green. He and Garcia smashed Mickelson and DeChambeau in foursomes on day one where they were six up through eight holes.

Paul Casey – 8

1-1-1

The Englishman was one of Europe’s experienced heads and won 1.5 points from three games. For Europe to keep momentum on Sunday he needed to avoid defeat to Brooks Koepka and he came so close to beating the three-time major champion. His half halted the USA after Justin Thomas beat Rory McIlroy. For his first Ryder Cup in 10 years, Casey did very well and personally I would have liked to have seen him in the foursomes where he didn’t get a game.

Henrik Stenson – 8

3-0-0

The Swede was a doubt for a wildcard after not the best season and an elbow injury but delivered a 100% record with three points from three. He and Rose won both of their foursomes games and he dispatched Bubba Watson 5&4 in the singles. Another excellent Ryder Cup from the Iceman.

Ian Poulter – 8

2-2-0

The Postman delivered again but did not have a perfect Ryder Cup. He lost both of his matches on Saturday but a win with Rory McIlroy in the Friday foursomes and another over Dustin Johnson in the singles meant he went 2 and 2. As world number 34 to beat the world number one is mightily impressive, well played Poults.

Sergio Garcia – 8

3-1-0

Sergio became the Ryder Cup’s all-time record points scorer as he won three out of four points, featuring a brilliant foursomes win with Alex Noren on day one, an equally good fourball win with Rory McIlroy on Saturday morning where he holed a clutch 20ft putt for victory over Koepka and DJ, and a singles win over Rickie Fowler. Sergio more than justified his wildcard pick and just about achieved legendary status on Sunday.