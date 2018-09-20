Ryder Cup Scores 2018

Stay up to date with all the scores from Paris and the Ryder Cup in this piece.

2018 Ryder Cup Scores

The 2018 Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National in Paris, the course that currently hosts the HNA Open de France every year on the European Tour. Captains Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk have selected their teams and now we have to wait over a week until play actually begins next Friday.

Last time out at Hazeltine, America secured a 17-11 victory after the secured 7.5 points from the 12 singles matches. The highlights of the event was Patrick Reed‘s incredible singles match with Rory McIlroy which yielded birdie after birdie. Reed managed to win the match 1up on the 18th and any hope of a European come-back was quashed.

Below, stay up to date with all the scores from each of the matches taking place in 2018.

