Stay up to date with all the scores from Paris and the Ryder Cup in this piece.
2018 Ryder Cup Scores
The 2018 Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National in Paris, the course that currently hosts the HNA Open de France every year on the European Tour. Captains Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk have selected their teams and now we have to wait over a week until play actually begins next Friday.
Last time out at Hazeltine, America secured a 17-11 victory after the secured 7.5 points from the 12 singles matches. The highlights of the event was Patrick Reed‘s incredible singles match with Rory McIlroy which yielded birdie after birdie. Reed managed to win the match 1up on the 18th and any hope of a European come-back was quashed.
Below, stay up to date with all the scores from each of the matches taking place in 2018.
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
European Ryder Cup Team – Le Golf National 2018
USA Ryder Cup Team 2018 – Le Golf National
Ryder Cup Weather Forecast 2018
Ryder Cup Scores 2018
We will update this page regularly as soon as play starts on Friday the 28th of September.
The morning session will either be four-balls or foursomes matches with the European captain, Thomas Bjorn, yet to decide which format he would like to play first. (The home team gets to decide this at each Ryder Cup).
There are 28 points available over the three days and because the United States won in 2016, they only need to secure 14 points to retain the trophy. Europe on the other hand have to get 14.5 points to win the trophy back.
Who do you think is going to win in Paris? Both teams have very strong line-ups but Europe have five rookies to America’s three. Could that be a crucial factor come Sunday?
