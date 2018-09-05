The Ryder Cup teams are almost complete, here we take a look at how they are shaping up...

How Do The Ryder Cup Teams Look Right Now?

The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National is almost upon us.

Held in continental Europe for only the second time in its history, the Ryder Cup will take place between the 28-30 of September.

The European and USA teams are both very near completion, with Europe currently having eight players and USA 11.

Jim Furyk named his first three wildcard picks on 4th September, as Bryson DeChambeau, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and will select his final player on the 9th September after the BMW Championship.

Thomas Bjorn names his four wildcard picks today.

Here is how the Ryder Cup teams look as things stand…

Ryder Cup Teams – Europe

Francesco Molinari

Hottest player on the planet right now winning three times in the past few months at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, Quicken Loans Classic and The Open Championship at Carnoustie. An incredibly consistent player.

Justin Rose

Rose is another consistent performer. Currently number 2 in the world after a tied 2nd at Carnoustie, Rose won earlier this year at the Fort Worth Invitational and has regularly been in the top-10 since then.

Tyrell Hatton

In 2017 he won two tournaments in a row, the Alfred Dunhill Links, and the Italian Open and has since struggled to find the winners circle. However he did have a tied 6th at the US Open this year. Would be a Ryder Cup rookie.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood got his 2018 off to a bang with a win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and has had top 10’s at the Players Championship and US Open. Currently 11th in the world.

Jon Rahm

Rahm has won twice this year at the Career Builder Challenge and Open De Espana but he has missed the last two cuts at Majors. However he is fifth in the world and had a tied 5th at the HNA Open de France which is held at Le Golf National. Don’t be surprised if he gets paired with an experienced Ryder Cup player like Sergio Garcia.

Rory McIlroy

Coming off a second place at The Open, McIlroy will definitely play in Paris. Occasionally his putting lets him down but he has shown on more than one occasion that he raises his game for the Ryder Cup. He has also had a win this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Alex Noren

Noren recently won the HNA Open de France held at the 2018 Ryder Cup course so clearly it suits his eye and his game. On good form the Swede is certainly going to be in the team.

Thorbjorn Olesen

The Dane has had a wonderful second half of the season and Thomas Bjorn was delighted that he had a fellow countryman as part of the team.

Wildcard Picks?

Some big names may have to rely on wildcard picks to make it into the team and considering Hatton, Fleetwood, Rahm and Noren have not played in a Ryder Cup before, it would not be surprising to see Thomas Bjorn bring in some experiences played like Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Ian Poulter.

Some other players that could make it are Matthew Fitzpatrick, Thorbjorn Oleson, Matt Wallace and Russell Knox

France’s only real hope at representation lies with Alexander Levy who right now will have to rely on an unlikely captain’s pick.