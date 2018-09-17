Check out who is playing with who and what time the matches are at Le Golf National in the 42nd Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup Tee Times And Pairings 2018
The 2018 Ryder Cup will see five sessions across three days where Europe will be looking to regain the trophy from the USA at Le Golf National near Paris, France.
Thomas Bjorn‘s side come in as underdogs with the bookies as five rookies have made the side, whilst Jim Furyk‘s defending USA team has just two rookies.
The action gets underway on Friday 28th September and will see two sessions (one fourball, one foursomes) on day one, the same again on day two and then 12 singles matches on Sunday.
In total, there will be 28 games and the USA need 14 points to regain the trophy whilst Europe must win at least 14.5 points to win for the first time since 2014.
Captains Bjorn and Furyk will announce their pairings for the first session at the Opening Ceremony which takes place on Thursday evening. Pairings for the next four sessions will be announced prior to each of those sessions.
Who will the pairings be? Check out our Potential European Pairings and Potential USA Pairings.
So what time are the matches? View tee times and pairings below…
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup…
Ryder Cup Teams 2018 – Le Golf National
The Ryder Cup teams are complete - here…
Europe Ryder Cup Wives And Girlfriends
Get to know the wives and girlfriends of…
USA Ryder Cup Wives And Girlfriends
Get to know each of the wives and…
Ryder Cup Tee Times And Pairings 2018
Friday 28th September
Morning:
Match 1: 7.10am
Match 2: 7.25am
Match 3: 7.40am
Match 4: 7.55am
Afternoon:
Match 1: 12.50pm
Match 2: 1.05pm
Match 3: 1.20pm
Match 4: 1.35pm
Saturday 29th September
Tee times and pairings to follow. Tee times likely to be the exact same as Friday.
Sunday 30th September
12 singles matches – tee times and order of play to follow.
Want to watch the Ryder Cup? Here are the 2018 Ryder Cup TV Times and here is How to watch without Sky Sports.
For the latest Ryder Cup news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels