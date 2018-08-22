Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup again this year whilst the BBC will have highlights
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
The Ryder Cup is on the horizon and golf fans will once again be able to catch all of the action live on Sky Sports.
Le Golf National hosts the match in Paris which is one of the most hyped in years.
USA are favourites to defend the trophy after winning it back at Hazeltine two years ago, but an American side hasn’t won the Ryder Cup on European soil in 25 years.
Thomas Bjorn’s European side are coming in as underdogs, surprising when you consider they have the likes of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren.
However, the USA’s side contains world numbers one, two and three in Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.
It also contains Masters champion and ‘Captain America’ Patrick Reed along with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and potentially Tiger Woods.
The match takes place from Friday 28th September to Sunday 30th September, here is how to watch the action…
Continues below
Le Golf National: All You Need To Know
Le Golf National near Paris, France hosts the…
2018 Ryder Cup First Tee To Be Biggest Ever
The grandstand for this year's Ryder Cup in…
Ryder Cup Captains
Who are the Ryder Cup captains for the…
USA Ryder Cup Team Automatic Qualifiers Confirmed
USA Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk now knows…
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018 – Sky Sports
Sky will be showing all three days live along with plenty of build up including the Celebrity Match on Tuesday, the Captain’s Match on Thursday afternoon and the Opening Ceremony on Thursday evening.
Tuesday 25th September – Live Ryder Cup Celebrity Match – Sky Sports Golf from 2pm
Wednesday 26th September – Live Ryder Cup On The Range – Sky Sports Golf 2pm
Thursday 27th September – Live Ryder Cup Captain’s Match – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 2pm
Thursday 27th September – Live Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 4pm
Friday 28th September – Live Ryder Cup Opening Day – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6.30am
Saturday 29th September – Live Ryder Cup Second Day – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6.30am
Sunday 30th September – Live Ryder Cup Final Day – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 9.30am
Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Ryder Cup? Now TV is the way.
BUY NOW: Now TV Sky Sports Pass – £7.99 for a day, £12.99 for a week or £33.99 for a month
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018 – BBC
The BBC will also be broadcasting the Ryder Cup with a highlights show, presented by lead golf anchor Eilidh Barbour.
Timings to follow soon so be sure to check back on this page.
BBC Radio 5 Live with the likes of golf correspondent Iain Carter, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Mark Chapman and co. will also have thorough coverage of the tournament.
For the latest Ryder Cup news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels