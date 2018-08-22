Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup again this year whilst the BBC will have highlights

Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018

The Ryder Cup is on the horizon and golf fans will once again be able to catch all of the action live on Sky Sports.

Le Golf National hosts the match in Paris which is one of the most hyped in years.

USA are favourites to defend the trophy after winning it back at Hazeltine two years ago, but an American side hasn’t won the Ryder Cup on European soil in 25 years.

Thomas Bjorn’s European side are coming in as underdogs, surprising when you consider they have the likes of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren.

However, the USA’s side contains world numbers one, two and three in Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

It also contains Masters champion and ‘Captain America’ Patrick Reed along with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and potentially Tiger Woods.

The match takes place from Friday 28th September to Sunday 30th September, here is how to watch the action…

