The weather will have big implications on the week at Le Golf National

Ryder Cup Weather Forecast 2018

The Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National this year as Thomas Bjorn‘s Europe look to win back the trophy after losing at Hazeltine in 2016.

Jim Furyk‘s side will aim to replicate what they did under Davis Love III two years ago where they were victorious by 17 points to 11.

This year’s venue, Le Golf National, will make for a fantastic Ryder Cup with water featuring prominently on many of the key holes.

It’s tough on a good day but any bad weather could really increase the difficulty. There are very few trees on the property because the French Golf Federation wanted the course ready for the European Tour quickly without having to wait 20-30 years for the trees to grow.

That means that any wind will be amplified and a windy Le Golf National will see plenty of golf balls in the water.

So how is it looking a month out? Take a look below…