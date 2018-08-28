The weather will have big implications on the week at Le Golf National
Ryder Cup Weather Forecast 2018
The Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National this year as Thomas Bjorn‘s Europe look to win back the trophy after losing at Hazeltine in 2016.
Jim Furyk‘s side will aim to replicate what they did under Davis Love III two years ago where they were victorious by 17 points to 11.
This year’s venue, Le Golf National, will make for a fantastic Ryder Cup with water featuring prominently on many of the key holes.
It’s tough on a good day but any bad weather could really increase the difficulty. There are very few trees on the property because the French Golf Federation wanted the course ready for the European Tour quickly without having to wait 20-30 years for the trees to grow.
That means that any wind will be amplified and a windy Le Golf National will see plenty of golf balls in the water.
So how is it looking a month out? Take a look below…
The month of September looks to be fairly hot and dry after a dry summer so the golf course will be in perfect condition for the match.
The greenkeepers will be able to control how much water they put onto it to get it playing just as Thomas Bjorn wishes.
The weather during the tournament looks fairly unsettled however, with rain currently forecast for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
As it is France in Autumn, expect to see some rain but with a month out you can never truly be sure.
As it stands, though, Team Europe’s Galvin Green waterproofs look likely to make an appearance.
Let’s hope the weather doesn’t disrupt proceedings this year like they did in 2010 where Celtic Manor got soaked and the final day had to be completed on the Monday.
